Odisha's most wanted Maoist Sukru, 4 others surrender before police: DGP.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha's most wanted Maoist Sukru, 4 others surrender before police: DGP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Maoist
- Odhisha
- surrender
- DGP
- police
- safety
- law enforcement
- Sukru
- peace
- negotiation
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