Urgent UN Debate Called Over School Air Strike

Iran has formally requested an urgent debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council regarding the devastating air strike on a primary school, which occurred on the first day of joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. In a letter revealed on Tuesday, the incident was described as a 'grave assault on children, education, and the future of the community' by Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, dated March 23.

The tragic attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School resulted in two rapid missile strikes that claimed the lives of 168 children, predominantly girls, according to Iranian officials. On March 5, Reuters reported that U.S. military investigators are likely to pinpoint U.S. forces as responsible, although a final conclusion has not been reached, and the Pentagon has since intensified its investigation.

Meanwhile, Gulf states have simultaneously requested a council meeting concerning Iran's attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure in the Middle East, set to be debated on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)