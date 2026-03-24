Left Menu

Urgent UN Debate Called Over School Air Strike

Iran has called for an urgent U.N. Human Rights Council debate over a tragic air strike on a primary school during U.S.-Israeli attacks. The strike resulted in the death of 168 children, sparking demands for accountability and discussions on broader regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:18 IST
Urgent UN Debate Called Over School Air Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Iran has formally requested an urgent debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council regarding the devastating air strike on a primary school, which occurred on the first day of joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. In a letter revealed on Tuesday, the incident was described as a 'grave assault on children, education, and the future of the community' by Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, dated March 23.

The tragic attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School resulted in two rapid missile strikes that claimed the lives of 168 children, predominantly girls, according to Iranian officials. On March 5, Reuters reported that U.S. military investigators are likely to pinpoint U.S. forces as responsible, although a final conclusion has not been reached, and the Pentagon has since intensified its investigation.

Meanwhile, Gulf states have simultaneously requested a council meeting concerning Iran's attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure in the Middle East, set to be debated on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026