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India's First Authorized Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Peaceful Departure

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, died at AIIMS-Delhi after a 13-year coma. The Supreme Court approved the landmark decision, leading to the withdrawal of life support under a specialized plan. Rana, a former student, suffered severe injuries in 2013, initiating this unprecedented legal and medical case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:44 IST
India's First Authorized Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Peaceful Departure
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision that reverberated across India, Harish Rana, the first individual to receive court-sanctioned passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday after 13 years in a coma. His case marked a pivotal moment in the country's legal and medical landscape.

Rana, a 31-year-old former BTech student, suffered catastrophic injuries after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in 2013, leaving him comatose. For years, he received artificial nutrition and occasional oxygen until the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life support on March 11. This decision allowed him to move to the palliative care unit at AIIMS-Delhi.

A specialized medical team, led by Dr. Seema Mishra, ensured dignity in the process. This multidisciplinary team from neurosurgery, oncology, and psychiatry oversaw the careful implementation of the country's first passive euthanasia, setting a precedent for future cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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