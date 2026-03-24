India's First Authorized Passive Euthanasia: Harish Rana's Peaceful Departure

In a landmark decision that reverberated across India, Harish Rana, the first individual to receive court-sanctioned passive euthanasia, passed away on Tuesday after 13 years in a coma. His case marked a pivotal moment in the country's legal and medical landscape.

Rana, a 31-year-old former BTech student, suffered catastrophic injuries after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in 2013, leaving him comatose. For years, he received artificial nutrition and occasional oxygen until the Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of life support on March 11. This decision allowed him to move to the palliative care unit at AIIMS-Delhi.

A specialized medical team, led by Dr. Seema Mishra, ensured dignity in the process. This multidisciplinary team from neurosurgery, oncology, and psychiatry oversaw the careful implementation of the country's first passive euthanasia, setting a precedent for future cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)