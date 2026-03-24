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High-Profile Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders in Odisha

Odisha's most wanted Maoist, Sukru, who had a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, surrendered in Kandhamal district, bringing an end to his long-standing insurgency. Alongside four others, he laid down his AK-47 rifle as intensified governmental efforts to curb Left-Wing Extremism continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:53 IST
High-Profile Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha's most wanted Maoist leader, Sukru, has surrendered in Kandhamal district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, the insurgent leader capitulated just as national efforts to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism approach a crucial deadline.

Sukru, a native of Malkangiri district, was accompanied by four other cadres and relinquished an AK-47 rifle during the surrender. This event marks a pivotal moment in the state's ongoing battle against insurgency, as he was considered one of the last active Maoist leaders in the region.

Security forces, comprising the Special Operations Group, CRPF, District Voluntary Force, and BSF, had ramped up operations at the tri-junction of the Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi districts. The area was believed to be a hideout for Sukru and his associates, pushing them towards the decision to surrender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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