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Rohini Court Bar Association Calls for Strike Over Police Inaction

The Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) announced a strike on March 25 to protest police inaction following an attack at Advocate Pawan Bhardwaj's home, resulting in his brother's death. Despite CCTV evidence, no arrests have been made. RCBA urges solidarity and requests judicial cooperation during the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:33 IST
Rohini Court Bar Association Calls for Strike Over Police Inaction
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) has called for a strike on March 25, highlighting police inaction after a violent incident at the residence of Advocate Pawan Bhardwaj, which left his brother dead.

Despite clear CCTV footage, there have been no arrests six days post-attack, prompting the RCBA's demand for immediate police action.

The association's notice, signed by President Rajiv Tehlan and Secretary Pardeep Khatri, calls for solidarity among legal professionals and asks judicial officers to cooperate during the strike. Bail and stay matters will continue unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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