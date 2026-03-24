Rohini Court Bar Association Calls for Strike Over Police Inaction

The Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) has called for a strike on March 25, highlighting police inaction after a violent incident at the residence of Advocate Pawan Bhardwaj, which left his brother dead.

Despite clear CCTV footage, there have been no arrests six days post-attack, prompting the RCBA's demand for immediate police action.

The association's notice, signed by President Rajiv Tehlan and Secretary Pardeep Khatri, calls for solidarity among legal professionals and asks judicial officers to cooperate during the strike. Bail and stay matters will continue unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)