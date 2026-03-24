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West Bengal's Commitment to Peaceful Elections: Strict Measures Announced

West Bengal state administration, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India, has issued rigorous guidelines to ensure peaceful Assembly elections. The directives include a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, intimidation, and electoral malpractices, with a strong emphasis on maintaining law and order throughout the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:34 IST
West Bengal's Commitment to Peaceful Elections: Strict Measures Announced
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has laid out stringent measures to uphold peace during the upcoming Assembly elections, aligning efforts with the Election Commission of India.

Strict warnings have been directed at all government personnel to prevent any form of unrest or electoral malpractices as voters head to the polls.

The state has focused on ensuring a violence-free and intimidation-free environment, emphasizing severe penalties for any infractions or disruptions in the electoral proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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