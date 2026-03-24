West Bengal's Commitment to Peaceful Elections: Strict Measures Announced

The West Bengal government has laid out stringent measures to uphold peace during the upcoming Assembly elections, aligning efforts with the Election Commission of India.

Strict warnings have been directed at all government personnel to prevent any form of unrest or electoral malpractices as voters head to the polls.

The state has focused on ensuring a violence-free and intimidation-free environment, emphasizing severe penalties for any infractions or disruptions in the electoral proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)