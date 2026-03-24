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Shock Waves: Sonu Punjaban Acquitted in High-Profile Trafficking Case

The Delhi High Court acquitted Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, of all charges related to the alleged trafficking of a 12-year-old girl, overturning her 24-year sentence. The court cited inconsistencies in the victim's testimony and gaps in the prosecution's case as reasons for the acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:02 IST
Shock Waves: Sonu Punjaban Acquitted in High-Profile Trafficking Case
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The Delhi High Court has overturned the conviction of Geeta Arora, commonly known as Sonu Punjaban, effectively nullifying a 24-year sentence tied to allegations of child trafficking.

Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha presided over the verdict, also granting relief to Sandeep Bedwal, who was previously sentenced to 20 years. The court highlighted substantial inconsistencies in the victim's account, undermining the reliability of the accusations.

Citing a lack of corroborative evidence and significant gaps in the prosecution's narrative, the court found the previous conviction untenable. The decision underscores the complexities of prosecuting trafficking cases, where victim testimonies can often be fraught with inconsistencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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