Scandal Unveiled: The Troubling Tale of Ashok Kharat

In Nashik, the saga surrounding Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman embroiled in serious allegations, has taken a darker turn with the court extending his police custody. Among the grave accusations are rape, and purported human sacrifices alongside possession of outlawed wildlife parts, all brought to light by a diligent special investigation team.

The probe has so far revealed a sinister collection, including firearms, ammunition, substantial cash reserves, and hundreds of objectionable videos. Amid these findings, Kharat, who is also linked to a notable temple trust with political ties, denies involvement in any black magic, despite the gravity of the claims against him.

Chaos ensued outside the courtroom when attempts were made to physically confront Kharat, painting a picture of public anger and mistrust. Meanwhile, the police continue their appeal for public assistance as they delve deeper into the godman's shadowy world, one that has now captivated national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)