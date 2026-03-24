Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: The Troubling Tale of Ashok Kharat

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman from Nashik, faces extended police custody amid investigations into allegations of rape and illegal activities, including potential human sacrifice. As his legal troubles deepen, officials uncover alarming elements such as firearms, significant cash reserves, and objectionable videos, suggesting extensive criminal and financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:07 IST
Scandal Unveiled: The Troubling Tale of Ashok Kharat
  • Country:
  • India

In Nashik, the saga surrounding Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman embroiled in serious allegations, has taken a darker turn with the court extending his police custody. Among the grave accusations are rape, and purported human sacrifices alongside possession of outlawed wildlife parts, all brought to light by a diligent special investigation team.

The probe has so far revealed a sinister collection, including firearms, ammunition, substantial cash reserves, and hundreds of objectionable videos. Amid these findings, Kharat, who is also linked to a notable temple trust with political ties, denies involvement in any black magic, despite the gravity of the claims against him.

Chaos ensued outside the courtroom when attempts were made to physically confront Kharat, painting a picture of public anger and mistrust. Meanwhile, the police continue their appeal for public assistance as they delve deeper into the godman's shadowy world, one that has now captivated national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026