CPI(M) Calls for Inclusive Dialogue on Women's Reservation Bill

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby has urged for comprehensive discussions regarding the central government's plan to implement the women's reservation law. He insists on an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the proposal, highlighting a consensus on 33% reservation but stressing the need for a democratic process.

Baby pointed out the law linked implementation to the next Census and delimitation, yet the government appears to aim for pre-2029 election enactment based on the 2011 Census. Baby emphasizes the necessity for political discussions, with support from national and regional parties.

Baby also criticized other governmental actions negatively impacting workers, rural communities, and minorities, and underscored CPI(M)'s political agenda aiming for broader support in upcoming regional elections while advocating against BJP-led policies perceived as detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)