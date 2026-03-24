Debate Erodes as Budget Advances: Democracy at Risk?
Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji criticized the quick passage of the Budget without thorough debate, warning it undermines democratic principles. Concerns include lack of transparency and off-budget borrowing. Members discussed government priorities and fiscal policies amid geopolitical tensions, emphasizing growth and reform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Concerns were raised by JMM Rajya Sabha member Mahua Maji over the expedited passage of the Budget, suggesting it undermines democracy's core values. During a discussion on the Appropriation Bill No 2, 2026, Maji labeled the swift approval process as a mere formality, compromising parliamentary accountability.
Participants, including Haris Beeran of IUML, questioned the government's funding priorities and lack of transparency, particularly criticizing the reduction in minority scholarships and the omission of the West Asia crisis's impact. Meanwhile, BJP members praised the Budget as a significant step towards national development, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Speakers like Lahar Singh Siroya and Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha defended the government's fiscal policies, attributing India's economic growth to strategic planning and reforms. The conversation illustrated a polarized view on the appropriations, with emphasis on the past successes and future aspirations for a stable economy under current governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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