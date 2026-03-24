Transgender Rights Bill Sparks Controversy Amid Calls for Review

The government unveiled the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at redefining legal protections for transgender individuals. However, opposition parties have criticized it for potentially infringing on self-determination rights.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized that a clear definition of transgender persons is essential to ensure they receive legislative benefits. The bill also proposes a medical board for identity verification, a point of contention among critics.

Opponents like Congress MP Jyothimani argue the bill lacks essential consultations with transgender communities and narrows the identity scope. Calls for the bill to be reviewed by a standing committee are mounting as debates continue in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)