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Transgender Rights Bill Sparks Controversy Amid Calls for Review

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to redefine transgender identity, creating opposition concerns over self-determination rights. The bill proposes a medical board for identity determination and specifies offenders' penalties. Critics demand comprehensive consultation with transgender communities and suggest the bill might restrict identity definitions unfairly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:12 IST
Transgender Rights Bill Sparks Controversy Amid Calls for Review
  • Country:
  • India

The government unveiled the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at redefining legal protections for transgender individuals. However, opposition parties have criticized it for potentially infringing on self-determination rights.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized that a clear definition of transgender persons is essential to ensure they receive legislative benefits. The bill also proposes a medical board for identity verification, a point of contention among critics.

Opponents like Congress MP Jyothimani argue the bill lacks essential consultations with transgender communities and narrows the identity scope. Calls for the bill to be reviewed by a standing committee are mounting as debates continue in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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