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Justice Delayed: Rohit Pawar Raises Concerns Over Neglected Air Crash Probe

Rohit Pawar, an NCP MLA, criticized Maharashtra police for not filing an FIR regarding the air crash that killed Ajit Pawar. He registered a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka, questioning why the CBI investigation is delayed compared to the swift action in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:52 IST
Justice Delayed: Rohit Pawar Raises Concerns Over Neglected Air Crash Probe
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar raised alarms over the handling of the air crash investigation that claimed the life of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Labeling the inaction of Maharashtra police as negligent, Pawar disclosed he was forced to register a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka.

Pawar questioned the disparity in investigative urgency when contrasting Ajit Pawar's case with the swift CBI involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, despite a letter from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking probe initiation.

Pawar also pointed fingers at the aviation company, alleging aircraft inadequacies and critiqued NCP members for prioritizing power over justice. He urged further action from state leaders to expedite the overdue investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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