Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan Offers to Mediate Gulf Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan has offered to facilitate peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, currently unfolding in the Gulf. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the offer shortly after former President Donald Trump cited 'productive' initial discussions, which Iran later denied.

The conflict, triggering major economic disruptions worldwide, escalated as Iran targeted U.S.-aligned countries' bases and strategically important Gulf energy sites. Despite discussions reportedly progressing, the U.S. and Israel have carried out military strikes, targeting Iran's nuclear and energy infrastructure.

Tensions remain heightened with missile attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran, including incidents over Lebanese airspace. The situation has fueled concerns of further instability and an economic toll due to rising energy costs. Both parties face pressure to negotiate amidst the threat of intensified military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)