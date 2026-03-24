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Speedy Justice: Supreme Court Push for Dedicated NIA Courts

The Supreme Court has directed 17 states to expedite trials in UAPA cases by establishing dedicated NIA courts. This initiative aims to conclude NIA cases within one year, aided by a one-time grant from the Centre. The move seeks to streamline the judicial process and alleviate infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:39 IST
Speedy Justice: Supreme Court Push for Dedicated NIA Courts
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to 17 states, including Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, urging the swift establishment of dedicated NIA courts to expedite trials in UAPA cases within one year. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized the importance of setting up these courts where there are more than 10 cases.

The Centre has pledged financial support, offering a one-time grant of Rs 1 crore for non-recurring and Rs 1 crore annually for recurring expenses per court, bypassing the usual matching grant system which could burden revenue-deficient states. With infrastructure challenges being a hurdle for the judiciary, the courts aim to ensure day-to-day hearings with dedicated special public prosecutors.

States have been encouraged to create additional courts for other special statutes, like NDPS and MCOCA. The proactive approach aims to prevent delays and promote efficient case handling across various legal realms. The Delhi government has projected that these dedicated courts will be operational by April 2026, bolstered by judicial officers ready to preside over proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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