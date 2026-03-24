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Odisha's Most Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders: A Turning Point in Anti-Naxal Operations

Sukru, Odisha's most wanted Maoist, surrendered to police in Kandhamal with four associates, amidst pressure from government operations and policies. His surrender marks a significant decline in Maoist activity in the state, aligning with the Centre's goal to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:35 IST
Odisha's Most Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders: A Turning Point in Anti-Naxal Operations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against Left-Wing Extremism in Odisha, the state's most wanted Maoist leader, Sukru, surrendered to police authorities in Kandhamal district on Tuesday. The dramatic move comes as a deadline set by the Centre to dismantle Maoist influence looms.

Accompanied by four other cadre members, Sukru handed over an AK-47 rifle and other weapons, highlighting a dent in the capabilities of the CPI(Maoist) in the region. Once leading a group of 13 militants, Sukru's capitulation significantly reduces active Maoist numbers in the area.

The surrender is partly credited to intensified anti-Naxal operations employing modern technology and the state's attractive rehabilitation policies aimed at encouraging militants to abandon their violent pursuits. This development serves as a key victory for security forces striving to curb insurgent activities in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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