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Uttar Pradesh's Vision for Olympic Glory

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to build sports colleges in every division to prepare athletes for future international competitions. The initiative aligns with India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics. Adityanath emphasized discipline and perseverance as key to athletic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Vision for Olympic Glory
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday the state's ambitious plans to construct sports colleges across every division. This move aims to prepare athletes for leading roles when the 100th Commonwealth Games take place in Ahmedabad in 2030.

Adityanath emphasized that these educational hubs will serve as excellent central points, fostering specific sports and grooming talent as part of India's broader strategy to host the 2036 Olympics. By developing such infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh aims to significantly contribute to India's medal tally in future international competitions.

Highlighting the importance of perseverance and discipline, Adityanath remarked that behind every medal is a story of struggle and resilience, underscoring that while talent initiates, it is hard work that ultimately ensures success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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