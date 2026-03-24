Taliban Releases U.S. Detainee Dennis Coyle Amid Mother's Plea

The Afghan Taliban government announced on Tuesday the release of U.S. detainee Dennis Coyle, responding to a heartfelt plea from his mother.

According to the Afghan foreign ministry, the decision followed a letter submitted by the detainee's family. Consequently, the Supreme Court reviewed the case and concluded that Coyle's detention period was sufficient.

The release reflects the influence of diplomatic and familial appeals to the Taliban regime, showcasing a rare instance of responsiveness in international detainment cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)