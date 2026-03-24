Controversy Over Himachal Pradesh Budget: Tax Burden or Economic Necessity?

In a direct critique, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal denounced the budget presented by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government, calling it an "anti-people" measure that exacerbates tax burdens on citizens.

During a press conference, Bindal asserted the budget merely replicates central government schemes without presenting new visions or policies, marking a first in the state's financial history.

He highlighted the negative impact on various sectors, including agriculture and tourism, due to a rise in commodity prices following the increased taxes. The BJP leader contended that throughout their term, the government has amassed significant revenues by imposing a heavy tax load.

(With inputs from agencies.)