Controversy Over Himachal Pradesh Budget: Tax Burden or Economic Necessity?
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal criticized the state budget presented by the Congress-led government, labeling it as anti-people due to increased taxes. Accusing the government of lacking original policies, Bindal claimed citizens face financial strain from tax hikes on essentials and transportation, impacting sectors like agriculture and tourism.
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In a direct critique, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal denounced the budget presented by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government, calling it an "anti-people" measure that exacerbates tax burdens on citizens.
During a press conference, Bindal asserted the budget merely replicates central government schemes without presenting new visions or policies, marking a first in the state's financial history.
He highlighted the negative impact on various sectors, including agriculture and tourism, due to a rise in commodity prices following the increased taxes. The BJP leader contended that throughout their term, the government has amassed significant revenues by imposing a heavy tax load.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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