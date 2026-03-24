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Narayan Sai Faces Legal Battles: Divorce Case Takes Center Stage

Narayan Sai, son of convicted godman Asaram Bapu, appeared in an Indore court for a divorce case filed by his wife, Janaki Harpalani. Accused of mental cruelty, Sai was ordered to pay monthly maintenance which he allegedly failed to do. The final arguments are set for April 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:25 IST
Narayan Sai Faces Legal Battles: Divorce Case Takes Center Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Narayan Sai, the son of infamous self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, made an appearance in an Indore court on Tuesday amid intense security. Sai, currently serving a life sentence in Gujarat for a separate rape conviction, was in court to address a divorce suit filed by his wife.

Janaki Harpalani, Sai's wife, has accused him of mental cruelty and is seeking Rs 5 crore in permanent maintenance. She claims Sai has not complied with a previous court order to pay her monthly maintenance of Rs 50,000 over the past eight years.

The court session included Sai's statement and subsequent cross-examination by Janaki's lawyers. Final arguments in the case are scheduled for April 1, promising to bring further developments in this highly publicized legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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