Narayan Sai Faces Legal Battles: Divorce Case Takes Center Stage

Narayan Sai, the son of infamous self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, made an appearance in an Indore court on Tuesday amid intense security. Sai, currently serving a life sentence in Gujarat for a separate rape conviction, was in court to address a divorce suit filed by his wife.

Janaki Harpalani, Sai's wife, has accused him of mental cruelty and is seeking Rs 5 crore in permanent maintenance. She claims Sai has not complied with a previous court order to pay her monthly maintenance of Rs 50,000 over the past eight years.

The court session included Sai's statement and subsequent cross-examination by Janaki's lawyers. Final arguments in the case are scheduled for April 1, promising to bring further developments in this highly publicized legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)