All Accused Arrested in Sangam Vihar Road Rage Case

All six individuals allegedly involved in the road rage incident in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar have been apprehended, police confirmed on Tuesday. The case involved a family from Faridabad who were reportedly assaulted, and their vehicle was vandalised following a minor altercation with a motorcyclist.

According to authorities, the incident occurred as Rampal and his family diverted their route towards G-Block, Sangam Vihar due to roadworks. The confrontation with a motorist quickly escalated into violence, prompting associates to attack the family's car, an episode caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

The footage shows a man being dragged from the car and attacked while others vandalise the car. Police have marked the case for further investigation, ensuring all six arrested - Gaurav, Kanchan, Titu, Banwari Lal, Jeetu, and Sachin - are brought to justice. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)