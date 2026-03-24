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All Accused Arrested in Sangam Vihar Road Rage Case

All six individuals accused in the Sangam Vihar road rage case involving an attack on a Faridabad family have been arrested. The incident escalated after a dispute with a motorcyclist led to an assault and car vandalism, which was captured in a video shared on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:09 IST
All Accused Arrested in Sangam Vihar Road Rage Case
  • Country:
  • India

All six individuals allegedly involved in the road rage incident in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar have been apprehended, police confirmed on Tuesday. The case involved a family from Faridabad who were reportedly assaulted, and their vehicle was vandalised following a minor altercation with a motorcyclist.

According to authorities, the incident occurred as Rampal and his family diverted their route towards G-Block, Sangam Vihar due to roadworks. The confrontation with a motorist quickly escalated into violence, prompting associates to attack the family's car, an episode caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

The footage shows a man being dragged from the car and attacked while others vandalise the car. Police have marked the case for further investigation, ensuring all six arrested - Gaurav, Kanchan, Titu, Banwari Lal, Jeetu, and Sachin - are brought to justice. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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