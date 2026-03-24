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Delhi High Court Upholds CBI's Charges in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Case

The Delhi High Court denied Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea to quash a CBI FIR in the land-for-jobs case, rejecting arguments about retrospective application of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges relate to Yadav’s time as rail minister from 2004-2009, involving alleged illegal Group D appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:42 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds CBI's Charges in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs Case
Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition seeking to quash a CBI FIR in the controversial land-for-jobs case. The case involves allegations against Yadav and his family for facilitating job appointments in exchange for land during his tenure as rail minister.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja ruled that Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, introduced in 2018, is not applicable as the alleged acts occurred between 2004 and 2009. The court emphasized that the absence of prior approval did not invalidate the investigation process or chargesheets filed in subsequent years.

The case, now advancing to the trial stage, underscores a broader judiciary commitment to addressing corruption. It highlights the legal challenges and debates around the retrospective application of newer anti-corruption laws on past activities of public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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