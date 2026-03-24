Expediting Justice: Legal Heirship Certificate Critical for Compensation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for expedited action to issue a legal heirship certificate, which is essential for disbursing the remaining compensation to the family of a deceased mahout, V Vishnu. He was killed in an elephant attack at the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre.

Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of KSHRC, issued the directive to the District Collector and Neyyattinkara Tahsildar, noting that Rs 13 lakh of the sanctioned Rs 18.5 lakh compensation awaits clearance until the necessary documents are provided. The commission's action follows media reports about the delay.

The victim's family has received immediate assistance of Rs 50,000, with further funds coming from insurance and wildlife attack victim compensations. Officials have been tasked with conducting a safety audit at the centre to address potential issues, with a report due within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)