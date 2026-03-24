Left Menu

Expediting Justice: Legal Heirship Certificate Critical for Compensation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has urged quick issuance of a legal heirship certificate to facilitate compensation for the family of a mahout killed by an elephant. Rs 13 lakh remains pending out of the Rs 18.5 lakh compensation. Officials are asked to ensure safety measures and submit compliance reports monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:46 IST
Expediting Justice: Legal Heirship Certificate Critical for Compensation
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for expedited action to issue a legal heirship certificate, which is essential for disbursing the remaining compensation to the family of a deceased mahout, V Vishnu. He was killed in an elephant attack at the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre.

Justice Alexander Thomas, Chairperson of KSHRC, issued the directive to the District Collector and Neyyattinkara Tahsildar, noting that Rs 13 lakh of the sanctioned Rs 18.5 lakh compensation awaits clearance until the necessary documents are provided. The commission's action follows media reports about the delay.

The victim's family has received immediate assistance of Rs 50,000, with further funds coming from insurance and wildlife attack victim compensations. Officials have been tasked with conducting a safety audit at the centre to address potential issues, with a report due within a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026