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Debate Rages Over New Transgender Rights Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed an amendment bill concerning transgender rights, despite opposition concerns over exclusion of social orientations. The bill aims to protect individuals facing discrimination due to biological factors. It proposes stricter penalties and a definition of 'transgender,' excluding different sexual orientations and self-identified genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST
Debate Rages Over New Transgender Rights Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
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The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a controversial bill aimed at amending the law for protecting transgender individuals. The bill sparked heated debate among lawmakers as opposition members voiced concerns about the exclusion of social orientations from the legislation.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar defended the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, stating it focuses on individuals facing discrimination due to biological issues. He highlighted the increase in penalties, proposing up to 14 years of imprisonment for violations, compared to the existing two years.

Opposition members criticized the bill for excluding rights for those who identify with different sexual orientations and demanded it be reviewed in detail. The bill also redefines 'transgender' and introduces a mechanism for expert medical consultation, aiming for better protection and clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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