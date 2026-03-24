Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Revamps Affordable Housing Rates: A Boost for Group Housing Projects

The Haryana Cabinet has amended the Affordable Housing Policy-2013, raising apartment unit allotment rates by 10-12%. This decision is aimed at catering to increased project costs and supporting developers. Additionally, a new policy for mixed land use zones has been approved, permitting various uses without specific percentage caps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:55 IST
Haryana Cabinet Revamps Affordable Housing Rates: A Boost for Group Housing Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the Haryana Cabinet has approved amendments to the Affordable Housing Policy-2013, lifting the allotment rates for apartment units by an average of 10-12%. The move comes in response to appeals from industry bodies, addressing increased costs associated with land, materials, and labor.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the cabinet recognized the need to make affordable housing projects financially viable for developers. The initiative aims to benefit targeted beneficiaries by encouraging the expansion of affordable group housing projects across Haryana.

In addition to this housing policy update, the cabinet sanctioned a new policy concerning mixed land use, allowing residential, commercial, and institutional uses in designated zones without percentage restrictions. This policy seeks to streamline the application process for various projects awaiting approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026