Crackdown on Illegal LPG Cylinder Sale in Sector 12

A significant operation took place in Sector 12 as the food and civil supplies department, along with the police, cracked down on illegal LPG cylinder sales. The raid led to the seizure of 32 cylinders from a vehicle parked in the area, according to official reports.

Acting on a precise tip-off, Assistant Food Supply Officer Sunil Kumar, with inspectors Jitendra Kumar and Jogendra, coordinated a strike against black marketing activities. The team discovered that domestic LPG was unlawfully being siphoned into smaller containers, which were then confiscated.

Niranjan, a resident of Laxman Vihar Phase-2, was apprehended at the scene and is currently under investigation. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections, emphasizing the strict stance against such violations, as stressed by Dr. Ashok Rawat from the District Food and Supplies Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)