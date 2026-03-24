Brazil and Mexico Eye Energy Alliances: Petrobras and Pemex Talks Ahead

Magda Chambriard, the head of Brazil's state-owned Petrobras, plans a pivotal visit to Mexico to explore partnership opportunities with Pemex, announced Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday. The proposal, which remains undecided, seeks to leverage Petrobras's expertise in deepwater operations.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the collaboration stems from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's initiative to bolster joint projects between national oil giants. The discussions will also extend to ethanol operations enhancements.

With a lack of deepwater experience, Pemex views this partnership as critical, having only two ongoing alliances with private sector players. The venture aims to boost Mexico's hydrocarbon output, part of its extensive future energy plans.