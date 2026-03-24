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Brazil and Mexico Eye Energy Alliances: Petrobras and Pemex Talks Ahead

Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard is set to visit Mexico for potential partnerships with Pemex. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has not yet confirmed an alliance with Brazil's President Lula for joint projects. Both firms eye collaborations in deepwater operations and ethanol production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:48 IST
Brazil and Mexico Eye Energy Alliances: Petrobras and Pemex Talks Ahead
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Magda Chambriard, the head of Brazil's state-owned Petrobras, plans a pivotal visit to Mexico to explore partnership opportunities with Pemex, announced Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday. The proposal, which remains undecided, seeks to leverage Petrobras's expertise in deepwater operations.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the collaboration stems from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's initiative to bolster joint projects between national oil giants. The discussions will also extend to ethanol operations enhancements.

With a lack of deepwater experience, Pemex views this partnership as critical, having only two ongoing alliances with private sector players. The venture aims to boost Mexico's hydrocarbon output, part of its extensive future energy plans.

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