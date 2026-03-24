High Court Upholds Fraud Case Against MLC in High-Profile Asset Usurpation Allegation

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has refused to provide relief to MLC Akshay Pratap Singh, who's embroiled in a high-stakes fraud and forgery case. The allegations, brought forth by Bhanvi Singh, wife of former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, claim fraudulent procedures to alienate assets of her company.

Upholding a prior order from the Special Judge MP-MLA court, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi dismissed the petition. Accused alongside Akshay Pratap Singh are Rohit Kumar Singh, Anil Kumar Singh, and Ramdev Yadav, all challenging a previous court directive. The complaint involves forgery and fraudulent asset transfers.

The case, originating from an appeal for legal action by Bhanvi Singh, saw an important decision on October 19, 2023, restricting immediate police intervention. Despite appeals for reconsideration, the high court found no grounds to alter the special court's ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)