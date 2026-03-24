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Delhi Sets Wheels in Motion: Revamping Bus Routes

The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, launches a route rationalisation study for improving the efficiency of Delhi Transport Corporation buses. Initiated due to the phasing out of older buses, the 12-month study aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and commuter experience across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:48 IST
Delhi Sets Wheels in Motion: Revamping Bus Routes
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has enlisted the expertise of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) to spearhead a comprehensive study aimed at revitalizing the city's bus network. This move comes as officials strive to boost the efficiency and service quality of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

In the face of retiring 15-year-old low-floor CNG buses, the transport department's route rationalisation program seeks to optimize the existing fleet and improve coverage throughout the capital. Slated to commence in March 2026 and conclude by February 2027, the study is a cornerstone for enhancing public transport accessibility and service.

The government envisions this initiative as a step towards achieving seamless last-mile connectivity and better integration with the metro system, ultimately enhancing the commuter-friendly transport ecosystem within Delhi.

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