SA Fast-Tracks 11 Million FMD Vaccine Doses Amid Outbreak in KZN

South Africa has ramped up its fight against the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, fast-tracking the import of over 11 million vaccine doses and rolling out an aggressive vaccination campaign across key livestock regions, with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leading large-scale immunisation efforts.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen welcomed the swift regulatory intervention by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), which has enabled expedited vaccine procurement amid global logistical challenges.

6 Million Dollvet Vaccine Doses Cleared Under Emergency Approval

SAHPRA has issued a Section 21 emergency permit allowing the import of six million doses of the Dollvet vaccine, a critical step in containing the outbreak.

2 million doses already approved under the initial permit

Additional 4 million doses to be cleared through upcoming permits

Vaccines to be delivered in phased consignments of 2 million doses each

The phased approach reflects logistical constraints linked to ongoing Middle East tensions, which have disrupted global supply chains.

Earlier this month:

1.5 million Dollvet doses from Turkey arrived in South Africa

Additional 5 Million Doses Ordered from Argentina

To strengthen supply, the government has confirmed plans to procure:

5 million doses of Biogénesis Bagó vaccine

This follows:

1 million doses already received from Argentina in February

Together, these procurements bring the total vaccine pipeline to over 11 million doses, ensuring sustained immunisation capacity.

Public-Private Collaboration Key to Vaccine Procurement

Minister Steenhuisen highlighted the critical role of private sector partners in overcoming procurement and logistics hurdles:

“We are not fighting this battle alone… it is through this united front that we will protect our national herd and ensure long-term food security.”

The collaboration has enabled:

Faster sourcing of vaccines

Streamlined import logistics

Improved distribution planning

The Department of Agriculture also acknowledged SAHPRA’s responsiveness and urgency, which has been vital in accelerating vaccine availability.

KwaZulu-Natal Rolls Out Bi-Annual Vaccination Strategy

In parallel, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a province-wide vaccination programme targeting both commercial and communal cattle.

Key Features of the KZN Strategy:

Bi-annual vaccination plan over the next 12 months

Use of 5 million vaccine doses (Dollvet + Biogénesis Bagó)

Coverage of all cattle populations in the province

KZN, with approximately 2.5 million cattle, is South Africa’s second-largest cattle-holding province, making it a critical frontline in disease containment.

Vaccination Drive Gains Momentum in Harry Gwala District

Vaccination operations are currently underway in uMzimkhulu (Harry Gwala District Municipality):

15,037 doses administered in a single day (last Friday)

Nearly 120,000 total doses administered in the district so far

Harry Gwala is the second district to receive vaccines, following earlier rollout in Ugu District.

Vaccine Supply and Storage:

200,000 doses of Biogénesis Bagó (arrived February)

560,000 doses of Dollvet vaccines (arrived early March)

Stored at Allerton Provincial Veterinary Laboratory, Pietermaritzburg

Authorities expect vaccination in uMzimkhulu to conclude soon, with mop-up operations underway, after which the next district will be targeted.

Strategic Importance: Protecting Livestock and Food Security

Foot and Mouth Disease poses a major threat to:

Livestock productivity

Export markets

National food security

The government’s rapid response reflects a multi-pronged containment strategy:

Emergency vaccine approvals

Diversified international sourcing (Turkey, Argentina)

Provincial-level mass vaccination campaigns

Strong public-private coordination

Key Takeaways

11+ million vaccine doses being secured to combat FMD

SAHPRA fast-tracks approvals under emergency provisions

KZN launches bi-annual vaccination drive for 2.5 million cattle

Nearly 120,000 doses already administered in one district

Strong emphasis on food security and livestock protection

What’s Next

Further updates on delivery schedules and nationwide rollout plans are expected as additional consignments arrive and vaccination expands to more districts.

South Africa’s response underscores the urgency of disease containment through rapid vaccination and coordinated action, crucial for safeguarding its agricultural economy.