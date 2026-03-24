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Bitter Battle for Control: Kapur Family's Trust Turmoil

The Kapur family, associated with Sona BLW Precision Forgings, is embroiled in a legal dispute over control of the RK Family Trust. Priya Sachdev Kapur seeks to remove Rani Kapur as trustee, accusing her of breaching duties. The case remains unresolved before the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:20 IST
Bitter Battle for Control: Kapur Family's Trust Turmoil
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The longstanding internal conflict within the Kapur family, of auto components giant Sona BLW Precision Forgings, has intensified. Priya Sachdev Kapur, widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, has formally moved to remove Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother, from her trustee position at the RK Family Trust.

In documentation obtained by PTI, Priya alleges Rani of misconduct, claiming she has violated fiduciary responsibilities and acted against trust interests. Allegations suggest Rani tried to invalidate the trust and strip it of assets, compromising her trustee role.

The contentious legal proceedings have escalated, with each side taking formal action to dispute the other's authority. The conflict's resolution now hangs in the balance at the Delhi High Court, reflecting deeper divisions within the family legacy of Sona Comstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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