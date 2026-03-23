Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Zimbabwe Over Constitutional Amendments

Zimbabwe detains opposition figures critical of constitutional amendments that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule. Former finance minister Tendai Biti and others face charges for organizing public meetings without police notification. The amendments, if passed, could push the presidential term to be decided by Parliament, not popular vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:34 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Zimbabwe Over Constitutional Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Political tensions are escalating in Zimbabwe as opposition leaders face detention over planned constitutional amendments that could extend the rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti was detained alongside program director Morgan Ncube for allegedly organizing a public meeting without police approval. The detentions come amid a broader crackdown on dissent, with opponents arguing that the amendments should be subject to a public referendum.

The proposed changes suggest extending Mnangagwa's term by two years and shifting presidential elections to Parliament, sparking outrage from opposition groups and activists who call for democratic processes. Amnesty International criticized the growing restrictions on peaceful protest, citing recent detentions and violence against opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026