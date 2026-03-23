Political Tensions Rise in Zimbabwe Over Constitutional Amendments
Zimbabwe detains opposition figures critical of constitutional amendments that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule. Former finance minister Tendai Biti and others face charges for organizing public meetings without police notification. The amendments, if passed, could push the presidential term to be decided by Parliament, not popular vote.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Political tensions are escalating in Zimbabwe as opposition leaders face detention over planned constitutional amendments that could extend the rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Former finance minister Tendai Biti was detained alongside program director Morgan Ncube for allegedly organizing a public meeting without police approval. The detentions come amid a broader crackdown on dissent, with opponents arguing that the amendments should be subject to a public referendum.
The proposed changes suggest extending Mnangagwa's term by two years and shifting presidential elections to Parliament, sparking outrage from opposition groups and activists who call for democratic processes. Amnesty International criticized the growing restrictions on peaceful protest, citing recent detentions and violence against opposition figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Disputed: Election Chaos in Maharashtra's Satara Zilla Parishad
Opposition Accuses BJP of Declining Influence Amid Allegations of Election Malpractice
Delhi's Democracy Drama: AAP's Assembly Boycott
Nagaland Liquor Ban Faces Growing Opposition from Local CSOs
Maharashtra's Democracy Under Siege: Satara Election Turmoil Sparks Outcry