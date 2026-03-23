Political Tensions Rise in Zimbabwe Over Constitutional Amendments

Political tensions are escalating in Zimbabwe as opposition leaders face detention over planned constitutional amendments that could extend the rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti was detained alongside program director Morgan Ncube for allegedly organizing a public meeting without police approval. The detentions come amid a broader crackdown on dissent, with opponents arguing that the amendments should be subject to a public referendum.

The proposed changes suggest extending Mnangagwa's term by two years and shifting presidential elections to Parliament, sparking outrage from opposition groups and activists who call for democratic processes. Amnesty International criticized the growing restrictions on peaceful protest, citing recent detentions and violence against opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)