TDB Signs Deal with InfinityX Innovations to Support EV Battery Swapping Tech
The initiative aims to address one of the biggest hurdles in EV adoption—long charging times—by enabling battery swaps in under 40 seconds, bringing EV refuelling closer to the convenience of conventional fuel vehicles.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost to India’s electric mobility ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based InfinityX Innovations Pvt. Ltd. to support the commercialisation of automated battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EVs).
The initiative aims to address one of the biggest hurdles in EV adoption—long charging times—by enabling battery swaps in under 40 seconds, bringing EV refuelling closer to the convenience of conventional fuel vehicles.
40-Second Battery Swap: A Game-Changer for EV Adoption
At the core of the project is a fully automated, IoT-enabled battery swapping system designed for high-efficiency operations.
Key Features:
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Battery swap in under 40 seconds
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Automated, smart swapping stations with IoT integration
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High thermal stability and reliability across Indian conditions
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Designed for high-usage segments like delivery fleets and gig workers
This rapid turnaround time is expected to significantly improve vehicle uptime, especially in last-mile delivery and commercial mobility sectors, where downtime directly impacts earnings.
Modular, Interoperable System to Support Multiple EV Platforms
The technology introduces a modular battery architecture, enabling:
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Compatibility across multiple EV models and manufacturers
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Interoperability, a key requirement for scaling EV infrastructure
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Easier deployment across urban and semi-urban regions
This approach could help standardise battery swapping ecosystems, which has been a major challenge in India’s EV transition.
Indigenous Manufacturing Push Under Atmanirbhar Bharat
With financial support from TDB, InfinityX will:
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Set up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
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Scale production of:
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Next-generation battery packs
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Automated swapping stations
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The move aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in clean mobility technologies, reducing dependence on imported EV components.
Focus on Commercial Fleets and Gig Economy
The solution is particularly targeted at:
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E-commerce and delivery fleets
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Ride-sharing and mobility services
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Gig economy workers
By reducing charging downtime and improving operational efficiency, the system can:
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Increase daily earning potential for drivers
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Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet operators
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Accelerate EV adoption in high-demand segments
Govt Push for Scalable EV Infrastructure
TDB Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak highlighted the strategic importance of such innovations:
“Efficient and scalable charging alternatives are critical for EV growth. Indigenous battery swapping technologies can transform adoption, especially in commercial segments.”
The initiative supports broader national goals, including:
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Net-zero emissions targets
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Expansion of clean mobility infrastructure
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Promotion of Make in India technologies
Industry Perspective: EV Refuelling Now Comparable to Petrol/Diesel
InfinityX’s CEO noted that reducing swap time to under 40 seconds makes EV energy replenishment comparable to traditional refuelling, addressing a major psychological and operational barrier for users.
Strategic Significance
Key Takeaways:
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First-of-its-kind automated, rapid battery swapping solution backed by TDB
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40-second swap time could redefine EV usability
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Focus on interoperability and scalability
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Boost to domestic manufacturing and EV ecosystem
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Targeting high-impact commercial mobility segments
Toward Faster, Smarter EV Adoption
As India pushes toward large-scale electrification of transport, innovations like automated battery swapping could play a decisive role in overcoming infrastructure gaps.
By combining speed, standardisation, and indigenous manufacturing, the project positions India to lead in next-generation EV infrastructure solutions.