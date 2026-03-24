TDB Signs Deal with InfinityX Innovations to Support EV Battery Swapping Tech

In a major boost to India’s electric mobility ecosystem, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based InfinityX Innovations Pvt. Ltd. to support the commercialisation of automated battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

The initiative aims to address one of the biggest hurdles in EV adoption—long charging times—by enabling battery swaps in under 40 seconds, bringing EV refuelling closer to the convenience of conventional fuel vehicles.

40-Second Battery Swap: A Game-Changer for EV Adoption

At the core of the project is a fully automated, IoT-enabled battery swapping system designed for high-efficiency operations.

Key Features:

Battery swap in under 40 seconds

Automated, smart swapping stations with IoT integration

High thermal stability and reliability across Indian conditions

Designed for high-usage segments like delivery fleets and gig workers

This rapid turnaround time is expected to significantly improve vehicle uptime, especially in last-mile delivery and commercial mobility sectors, where downtime directly impacts earnings.

Modular, Interoperable System to Support Multiple EV Platforms

The technology introduces a modular battery architecture, enabling:

Compatibility across multiple EV models and manufacturers

Interoperability, a key requirement for scaling EV infrastructure

Easier deployment across urban and semi-urban regions

This approach could help standardise battery swapping ecosystems, which has been a major challenge in India’s EV transition.

Indigenous Manufacturing Push Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

With financial support from TDB, InfinityX will:

Set up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Scale production of: Next-generation battery packs Automated swapping stations



The move aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in clean mobility technologies, reducing dependence on imported EV components.

Focus on Commercial Fleets and Gig Economy

The solution is particularly targeted at:

E-commerce and delivery fleets

Ride-sharing and mobility services

Gig economy workers

By reducing charging downtime and improving operational efficiency, the system can:

Increase daily earning potential for drivers

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet operators

Accelerate EV adoption in high-demand segments

Govt Push for Scalable EV Infrastructure

TDB Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak highlighted the strategic importance of such innovations:

“Efficient and scalable charging alternatives are critical for EV growth. Indigenous battery swapping technologies can transform adoption, especially in commercial segments.”

The initiative supports broader national goals, including:

Net-zero emissions targets

Expansion of clean mobility infrastructure

Promotion of Make in India technologies

Industry Perspective: EV Refuelling Now Comparable to Petrol/Diesel

InfinityX’s CEO noted that reducing swap time to under 40 seconds makes EV energy replenishment comparable to traditional refuelling, addressing a major psychological and operational barrier for users.

Strategic Significance

Key Takeaways:

First-of-its-kind automated, rapid battery swapping solution backed by TDB

40-second swap time could redefine EV usability

Focus on interoperability and scalability

Boost to domestic manufacturing and EV ecosystem

Targeting high-impact commercial mobility segments

Toward Faster, Smarter EV Adoption

As India pushes toward large-scale electrification of transport, innovations like automated battery swapping could play a decisive role in overcoming infrastructure gaps.

By combining speed, standardisation, and indigenous manufacturing, the project positions India to lead in next-generation EV infrastructure solutions.