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Ensuring Tranquility: Odisha's Plan for Peaceful Ram Navami

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed state police to ensure peaceful celebrations of Ram Navami on March 27. This decision follows recent communal clashes in the state. Enhanced security measures are planned, emphasizing Balasore and Khurda districts, where incidents have been notably frequent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:20 IST
Ensuring Tranquility: Odisha's Plan for Peaceful Ram Navami
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the police force to ensure a peaceful celebration of Ram Navami on March 27, following recent communal tensions within the state.

In a high-level meeting, Majhi, who manages the home portfolio, instructed key officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, to implement foolproof security measures. The meeting comes on the heels of at least 54 communal clashes in the past 24 months, highlighting the need for vigilance.

The focus will be on Balasore and Khurda districts, known for their higher incidence of communal riots. Majhi emphasized the police administration's role in ensuring that the spiritual festival of Ram Navami is observed by devotees across Odisha in a peaceful environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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