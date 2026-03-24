Tragedy Strikes at Narmada Ghat: Devotees Drown

A young devotee from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the Narmada river on Tuesday, overshadowing his visit to the Omkareshwar Temple. The tragedy unfolded at Naavghat Khedi Narmada Ghat, beneath the Barwah police jurisdiction in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

Identified as Sankalp Gupta, a 24-year-old cloth merchant from Auraiya, he was pulled from the river by vigilant boatmen but tragically declared dead upon reaching a hospital in Indore, police revealed. Gupta's demise follows closely after a similar incident involving a 16-year-old in Maheshwar.

Arush Jain, a student from Silwani, lost his life under comparable circumstances at a temple site. The series of drownings has raised concerns over safety measures along the Narmada, necessitating urgent attention from local authorities.