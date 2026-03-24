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Tragedy Strikes at Narmada Ghat: Devotees Drown

Two individuals, a devotee and a student, drowned while bathing in Narmada river near Omkareshwar Temple. Despite rescue efforts, both succumbed to their conditions. The incidents highlight the risks associated with the river's currents during religious visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Narmada Ghat: Devotees Drown
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  • India

A young devotee from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the Narmada river on Tuesday, overshadowing his visit to the Omkareshwar Temple. The tragedy unfolded at Naavghat Khedi Narmada Ghat, beneath the Barwah police jurisdiction in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

Identified as Sankalp Gupta, a 24-year-old cloth merchant from Auraiya, he was pulled from the river by vigilant boatmen but tragically declared dead upon reaching a hospital in Indore, police revealed. Gupta's demise follows closely after a similar incident involving a 16-year-old in Maheshwar.

Arush Jain, a student from Silwani, lost his life under comparable circumstances at a temple site. The series of drownings has raised concerns over safety measures along the Narmada, necessitating urgent attention from local authorities.

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