Tragedy in Palam: A Community Mourns and Government Responds

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the families devastated by last week's tragic Palam fire incident, which claimed nine lives. In a show of solidarity, she expressed her condolences to the grieving families.

The tragedy occurred in a multistorey residential building in South West Delhi, where nine family members, including three children, were killed. In response, the Chief Minister has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Rekha Gupta also assured the families of full support from the Delhi government during this difficult time and announced financial assistance to help them recover from the devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)