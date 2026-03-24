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Tragedy in Palam: A Community Mourns and Government Responds

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with families affected by the Palam fire, offering condolences and promising governmental support. Nine people, including three children, died in the incident. A magisterial inquiry is underway, and financial aid has been announced for the bereaved families by the Delhi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:05 IST
Tragedy in Palam: A Community Mourns and Government Responds
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the families devastated by last week's tragic Palam fire incident, which claimed nine lives. In a show of solidarity, she expressed her condolences to the grieving families.

The tragedy occurred in a multistorey residential building in South West Delhi, where nine family members, including three children, were killed. In response, the Chief Minister has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Rekha Gupta also assured the families of full support from the Delhi government during this difficult time and announced financial assistance to help them recover from the devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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