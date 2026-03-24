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Corruption Scandal Unveiled in Jammu and Kashmir Ration Distribution

A case of alleged misappropriation of government ration and funds has been registered against former tehsil supply officer Pranav Gandotra and others in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations revealed substantial irregularities during Gandotra's tenure, involving black-market activities and financial losses for the government over two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:45 IST
Corruption Scandal Unveiled in Jammu and Kashmir Ration Distribution
corruption
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau filed charges against ex-tehsil supply officer Pranav Gandotra and others. Allegations include the misappropriation of government ration and funds in Reasi district, as per an official spokesperson.

The case follows a verification drive that exposed fraudulent acceptance of excess ration and transportation funds by Gandotra during his tenure from April 2011 to January 2013. He was in collaboration with assistant directors and officials from the consumer affairs and public distribution department.

The corrupt activities reportedly resulted in black-market sales rather than distribution to intended depots, leading to substantial financial losses for the government. The involved officers allegedly abused their positions for personal gain, confirmed the ACB spokesperson.

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