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SC Verdict on Conversion Safeguards Scheduled Caste Identity

The Supreme Court's decision on Scheduled Caste status post-religious conversion aims to protect community members from losing their SC status when converting from Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism. The ruling declares that any attempt to retain SC rights following conversion is unconstitutional, drawing support from former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:46 IST
SC Verdict on Conversion Safeguards Scheduled Caste Identity
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court ruled that individuals from Scheduled Caste communities lose their SC status upon converting to religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism. This decision aims to protect community members from religious conversion.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren supported the verdict, noting the constitutional basis in Article 341, which restricts SC status to Dalits of certain religions. Renouncing original faith for Christianity or Islam results in forfeiting constitutional rights, Soren highlighted.

Soren urged the Union government to amend Article 342 to safeguard Scheduled Tribe existence against religious conversion impacts. He argued conversions motivated by inducements or compulsion sever individuals from ancestral roots and traditional lifestyles, making them ineligible for specific SC/ST community benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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