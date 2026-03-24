Govt Pushes ‘Modern Village’ Model in Mining Areas; DMF Summit 2026 Focuses on Transparency, Data and Community Welfare

The Government has announced a renewed push to transform mining-affected regions through data-driven planning, transparency, and community-centric development, with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy calling for the creation of at least one ‘Modern Village’ in every mining district.

Addressing the valedictory session of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Summit 2026, the Minister reaffirmed that the DMF is a key instrument to ensure that benefits of mining reach local communities directly.

‘Modern Village’ Vision to Drive Grassroots Transformation

Highlighting a major new direction, Shri Kishan Reddy proposed:

Development of model ‘Modern Villages’ in each district

Creation of benchmark development models in mining-affected areas

Focus on visible improvements in quality of life

“These villages should demonstrate how mining benefits can translate into real development outcomes,” the Minister said.

DMF Portal 2.0: Real-Time Monitoring and Transparency

A key highlight of the summit was the rollout of DMF Portal 2.0, aimed at enhancing governance through technology.

Key Features:

Real-time monitoring of DMF projects

Improved transparency and public disclosure

Data-driven decision-making for district planning

States shared field-level experiences, showcasing how digital tools can improve tracking, accountability, and outcomes.

Data-Driven Planning and Targeted Interventions

The summit emphasised the need for evidence-based implementation of DMF projects:

Conducting baseline surveys and impact assessments

Ensuring saturation of priority sectors under PMKKKY

Targeting interventions for health, education, and livelihoods

This approach aims to shift DMF from fund utilisation to measurable development outcomes.

Stronger Governance: Faster Fund Flow and Accountability

Discussions also focused on improving financial efficiency and transparency:

Timely fund release mechanisms to reduce delays

Strengthening audits and disclosures

Enhancing community participation in decision-making

These steps are expected to improve trust and effectiveness in DMF implementation.

Model Districts and Performance Rankings Introduced

To drive accountability, the government is exploring:

Development of Model DMF Districts

Introduction of performance-based rankings

This competitive framework is aimed at:

Encouraging best practices across states

Improving outcomes through benchmarking

Centre-State Coordination Key to Success

The summit brought together stakeholders from across the country to strengthen cooperative federalism in DMF implementation.

Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, stressed:

Alignment with NITI Aayog’s model district approach

Need for close coordination between Centre, States, and districts

Focus on projects delivering visible, people-centric outcomes

Community at the Core of DMF Implementation

Both the Minister and officials emphasised that DMF must remain:

Community-driven

Focused on local needs and priorities

Oriented toward long-term socio-economic upliftment

The overarching goal is to ensure that mining-affected populations experience tangible benefits in their daily lives.

Strategic Takeaways

Launch of DMF Portal 2.0 for transparency and real-time monitoring

Push for ‘Modern Village’ model in every mining district

Focus on data-driven planning and measurable outcomes

Introduction of performance rankings for districts

Strong emphasis on community participation and governance reforms

Toward Inclusive Development in Mining Regions

The DMF Summit 2026 signals a shift from fund allocation to outcome-driven development, with technology, accountability, and community ownership at its core.

By integrating digital tools, policy reforms, and grassroots participation, the government aims to ensure that mining-led growth translates into sustainable and inclusive development for affected communities.