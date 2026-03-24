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Home Confinement for Bolsonaro: A Compassionate Justice Decision

Brazil's Supreme Court granted former President Jair Bolsonaro permission to serve his 27-year sentence at home due to critical health issues. The decision comes after Bolsonaro's hospitalization since March for pneumonia and other health complications resulting from a 2018 stabbing incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:59 IST
Home Confinement for Bolsonaro: A Compassionate Justice Decision
Jair Bolsonaro

In a significant development, Brazil's Supreme Court has allowed former President Jair Bolsonaro to serve his 27-year sentence at home instead of prison. The compassionate decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes considers Bolsonaro's deteriorating health.

Since March 13, Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for pneumonia, adding to a series of health challenges he has faced since a stabbing incident in 2018. The health complications have led to intensive care treatments for kidney and inflammatory issues.

This ruling signifies a blend of judicial discretion and empathy, accommodating personal health dire straits within the frameworks of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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