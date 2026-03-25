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New Security Talks for UK's Cyprus Bases Post-Drone Strikes

Cyprus is urging the UK to discuss updated security measures for British military bases on its territory after Iranian drone attacks. The report, highlighted by the Telegraph, underscores Cyprus's concerns over regional security threats and the need for strengthened defense collaborations. Reuters has yet to confirm this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 03:11 IST
New Security Talks for UK's Cyprus Bases Post-Drone Strikes
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Cyprus has approached the UK to conduct negotiations regarding revised security protocols for British military bases on the island. This move comes in response to Iranian drone strikes earlier this month, as reported by the Telegraph on Tuesday.

The request indicates Cyprus's growing concerns over regional security threats, emphasizing the critical importance of reinforcing defense measures.

However, the authenticity of this report remains unverified by Reuters at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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