Gujarat Passes Landmark Uniform Civil Code Bill Amid Controversy
Gujarat's assembly has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill after extensive debate, aiming to establish uniformity in marriage, divorce, and succession laws across religions. While receiving praise for promoting equality, it faces criticism for violating religious practices. The bill excludes Scheduled Tribes, mandating marriage and live-in relationships registration.
- Country:
- India
In a historic legislative move, the Gujarat assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Tuesday after a marathon debate exceeding seven hours. The bill, which aims to unify legal frameworks governing marriage, divorce, and succession, was lauded by the ruling BJP but condemned by the opposition as discriminatory.
The bill includes provisions against forced marriages and bigamy, with penalties of up to seven years in jail. Prominent exemptions apply to Scheduled Tribes, and the registration of marriages and live-in relationships is mandated. The BJP heralded the bill as a significant reform for equality, whereas Congress slammed it as an infringement on religious rights.
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel advocates the bill as a step towards legal uniformity reflecting constitutional principles. However, opposition voices, particularly from the Congress, decry it as unconstitutional and anti-Muslim, pledging legal challenges and protests. Gujarat is now the second Indian state, following Uttarakhand, to adopt such a bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Controversial Move: UCC Bill Passed Amid Debate
Political Shift: Trinamool Leaders Arghya Roy Pradhan and Banshibadan Barman Join BJP
Kejriwal Critiques BJP at Sanjay Raut's Book Launch
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission's Neutrality Amid BJP Allegations
Nitin Nabin's Strategic Push: BJP's New Battle Formation in Bengal