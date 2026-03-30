Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Dividing Society for Political Gain
Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of fostering societal conflict to exploit India's resources. She criticizes BJP's divisive tactics across communities and political spheres, specifically targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah. Banerjee highlights the alleged political interference and misuse of administrative power by the BJP amid electoral processes.
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- India
Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee made sharp accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming the ruling party incites societal conflict to exploit the country's resources. She voiced her concerns at a rally, specifically criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' against her government.
Addressing supporters in Paschim Medinipur, Banerjee stated that the first chargesheet should target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for allegedly stoking societal tensions to gain power. She accused the BJP of orchestrating divisions across various social and administrative segments, such as religious communities and civil services.
Banerjee also criticized the electoral authority's decisions, alleging political interference influenced by the BJP. She pointed out the arbitrary transfer of senior government officials, which she perceives as a strategy of political manipulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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