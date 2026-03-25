Vincent Bolloré: The Controversial Media Tycoon at the Center of France's Broadcasting Battle

Vincent Bolloré, the reclusive billionaire at the helm of France's Vivendi group, used a parliamentary hearing to refute allegations of his media outlets engaging in political warfare. Describing himself as a 'perfect scapegoat,' Bolloré dismissed claims that his conservative holdings, including CNews, attack French public media as unfounded.

His conglomerate, criticized for allegedly fostering far-right narratives through incessant coverage of immigration and security, defends its content as audience-driven. Bolloré, a self-proclaimed Christian democrat, insists his media empire doesn't bow to political pressures and is free to express diverse opinions.

Bolloré addressed controversy over comments linking migrants to bed bugs by star presenter Pascal Praud, stating he supports editorial independence while holding personal diverging beliefs, welcoming migrants and maintaining Muslim friendships.