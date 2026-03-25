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Desperate Act: Farmer's Plea Highlights Rural Road Dispute

A farmer, Jyotiram Sahebrao Chavan, attempted self-immolation near Maharashtra Assembly to protest a road access dispute in Latur. He used non-inflammable liquid to attract attention. Police intervened, booking him for a non-cognisable offence, spotlighting rural infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:25 IST
Desperate Act: Farmer's Plea Highlights Rural Road Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A statement of desperation was made by Jyotiram Sahebrao Chavan on Tuesday afternoon as he attempted self-immolation near the Maharashtra Assembly. This drastic measure was rooted in a dispute over road access to his farm in Latur district, police reported.

The incident, which occurred at Usha Mehta Chowk, saw Chavan, a resident of Renapur, dousing himself with a non-inflammable liquid in a bid to draw attention to his plight, an official noted.

Chavan's action has sparked discussions around rural infrastructure challenges, as he was subsequently taken to the Marine Drive police station, where officers booked him for a non-cognisable offence, bringing further focus on the local governance issues.

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