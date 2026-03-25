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Supreme Court Examines Trump's Immigration Policy Revival

The Supreme Court is considering whether the Trump administration can reinstate 'metering,' an immigration policy limiting asylum applications at the US-Mexico border. While seen as essential by some justices, others question its fairness. The debate centers on defining 'arrive in' under US law and the policy's legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:59 IST
Supreme Court Examines Trump's Immigration Policy Revival
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  • Country:
  • United States

The US Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether former President Donald Trump's administration can reinstate the 'metering' policy, a controversial immigration measure used to manage asylum applications at the US-Mexico border.

'Metering' limits the daily number of migrants who can seek asylum, a practice deemed necessary by the Justice Department to manage border influxes. However, critics argue it resulted in a humanitarian crisis under Trump's tenure, as migrants were forced into makeshift camps in Mexico.

The current legal debate focuses on interpreting American asylum laws, particularly the term 'arrive in.' Conservatives on the court appear open to reinstating the policy, while others challenge its application, questioning its impact on legal and illegal entrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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