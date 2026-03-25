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Rothschild Office Searched Amid Corruption Probe Tied to Epstein

French authorities searched Edmond de Rothschild's Paris office in connection with a corruption inquiry linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Diplomat Fabrice Aidan, tied to 200 documents and alleged emails to Epstein, is central to the investigation. The bank and its executives are cooperating with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:19 IST
Rothschild Office Searched Amid Corruption Probe Tied to Epstein

French investigators have carried out a search at the Paris offices of Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild in relation to a corruption probe featuring diplomatic ties to the deceased Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by prosecutors on Tuesday.

The inquiry spotlights Fabrice Aidan, a mid-level diplomat from France who was assigned to the United Nations during 2006-2013 and later employed by the bank. Aidan's name surfaced in over 200 documents released by the U.S. Justice Department, revealing alleged communication with Epstein.

The Edmond de Rothschild bank, alongside its current chief Ariane de Rothschild, has expressed full cooperation with the judiciary system. Internal investigations commenced immediately when suspicions about Aidan arose, reflecting the bank's commitment to transparency amid these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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