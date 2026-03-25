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Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting in Michoacan, Mexico

A 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed two female staff members at a private school in Michoacan, Mexico. Using a high-powered rifle, the suspect, a student preparing for college, targeted the staff, including a teacher. The incident is unusual, as school shootings in Mexico are rare despite rampant violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting in Michoacan, Mexico
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A 15-year-old student reportedly shot and killed two female staff members at a private school in Michoacan, Mexico. The incident occurred at the Makarenko School in Lazaro Cardenas, where the suspect is said to have used a high-powered assault rifle.

Authorities confirmed the deaths after finding the victims, one of whom was a teacher, with multiple gunshot wounds. The alleged shooter, who is a high school student preparing for college, has been arrested according to local police.

Michoacan is known for its high levels of violence, with extortion and kidnapping frequent occurrences. Despite the prevalence of organized crime-related violence, school shootings remain a rarity in the region.

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