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Minnesota Challenges Federal Cloak on Fatal Shooting Investigations

Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government to gain access to evidence in shootings conducted by federal officers, resulting in two deaths and one injury during an immigration crackdown. Authorities allege obstruction in the investigation process and seek judicial relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 05:24 IST
Minnesota Challenges Federal Cloak on Fatal Shooting Investigations
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Minnesota has taken legal action against the U.S. federal government, filing a lawsuit to access evidence linked to shootings by federal officers, resulting in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and injuring another individual. The complaint states a blockade in cooperation has hindered state-level investigations.

In January, following Pretti's death, a temporary court order sought to preserve evidence but was later overturned. Minnesota's lawsuit calls for judicial intervention to prevent the federal block on investigative cooperation and ensure compliance with state demands.

The lawsuits underscore tensions between Minnesota authorities and the Trump administration, highlighting broader protests against immigration enforcement. Federal agencies are conducting internal investigations, with potential disciplinary actions against officers involved in the incidents.

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