Narcotics Kingpin Extradited: South Korea's Pursuit for Justice

South Korea has intensified its crackdown on narcotics networks by extraditing alleged drug lord Park Wang-yeol from the Philippines. The extradition, a temporary measure facilitated by a treaty between the two nations, allows Park, who was serving a 60-year sentence for triple homicide, to be investigated for his alleged involvement in a narcotics ring.

Authorities claim Park orchestrated the smuggling and distribution of large quantities of illegal narcotics, even from behind bars. Details released indicate he was potentially distributing up to 60 kilograms of methamphetamine monthly, valued at approximately 30 billion won ($20 million). Officials have remained tight-lipped regarding the full scope of his operations.

Highlighting the importance of Park's extradition, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed gratitude toward Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the cooperation. Lee emphasized the nation's commitment to pursuing justice and preventing incarcerated individuals from engaging in further criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)