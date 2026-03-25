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Currency Markets Waver Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Uncertainty

Currency markets showed fatigue as traders remained cautious over U.S. President Trump's claims of progress in negotiations with Iran, which Tehran denied. This caution led to subdued volatility despite fluctuating equity futures and crude oil prices. The U.S. Federal Reserve's potential policy changes further added to market nervousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:48 IST
Currency Markets Waver Amid U.S.-Iran Negotiation Uncertainty
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In the early hours of Asian trade on Wednesday, currency markets exhibited signs of fatigue, with traders exercising caution regarding President Donald Trump's purported efforts to conclude the conflict with Iran. Although Trump assured reporters of the U.S.'s progress in talks with Iran, Tehran refuted the occurrence of direct negotiations, leaving investors uneasy.

The euro incrementally increased by 0.1% to $1.1619, while the British pound rose to $1.3428, and the New Zealand dollar remained unchanged at $0.5834. This subdued volatility occurred alongside a surge in equity futures and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, following Trump's update on negotiation efforts.

Market fatigue is setting in as headlines fluctuate regarding the U.S., its allies, and Iran's dialogue, including ceasefire proposals. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar initially fell before stabilizing as inflation data was released. Speculation over U.S. interest rate changes rose, with increased federal funds futures implying potential rate hikes by year-end.

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